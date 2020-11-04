Joan M. Nobrega, 79
1940 - 2020
Nahant - Joan M. Nobrega, age 79, of Nahant died Wednesday October 28th at Massachusetts General Hospital after suffering a fall at home. Born in Everett she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen (Liston) Callero. She attended schools in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1959, and Marion Court College, Class of 1992. Joan was employed as a Data Processor at the Bank of America, and was also a part time employee at Garelick Farms in the Sales Department. She enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons Robert C. Nobrega of Leeds, MA, Kenneth J. and his wife Lori Nobrega of Lynn, a sister Janet McKinnon of Peabody, three grandchildren Julian and Christopher Nobrega of Leeds, MA, Joseph Nobrega of Lynn, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nahant.