John D. O'Brien, Jr., 59
1961 - 2020
SAUGUS - Mr. John D. O'Brien, Jr., age 59, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, October 18, 2020, after a 7-month courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. John was the beloved husband of Jeanmarie (Sweeney) O'Brien, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage and 34 years of friendship.
Born July 20, 1961, in Everett and a lifelong resident of Saugus, John was the loyal and cherished son of John D. and Anna (O'Leary) O'Brien of Saugus. He attended Saugus High and played on the Saugus High Varsity Basketball team. John continued his love for basketball by coaching all three of his children on the Our Lady of the Assumption, Varsity teams. John's mild manner coaching style reached so many athletes to work to their full potential, especially his children. There was never a day you didn't see John participating in some way at all his children's sporting activities or his own Sunday morning basketball pick-up games.
John's idea of a fun night was playing scrabble, cooking for friends and family with a sporting game, Bruce Springsteen or Southside Johnny as background noise. His family, friends, faith, and business were most important for John. He was a devoted catholic and a proud, successful business owner of O'Brien & McKenney Contracting LLC, with his long-time friend and business partner Scott McKenny.
He was the devoted father of Joseph, John "Jack", and Hannah O'Brien all of Saugus; dear brother of Denise O'Brien, Daniel O'Brien and his wife Pamela Casey O'Brien all of Saugus, Kevin O'Brien and his wife Lauren of North Reading. John was also an extraordinary son in law to Jean and the late Joseph Sweeney of South Boston and brother-in-law of Susan Lee and her husband Tony of Ontario, CA, Joseph Sweeney of South Boston, Kelley Hannon and her husband Michael of Hingham. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including; Dan, Owen, Miles, Mathew, Alexandra, Youssef, Philip, James, Michael and Daniel, many aunts, uncles, and many, many most genuine and loyal friends. All will sorely miss him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation @ glioblastomafoundation.org
.
Service Information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4-8 p.m. A private funeral mass will be held for family and friends. Adhering to the mandate of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
.