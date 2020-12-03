1/1
John F. Quigley
John F. Quigley, 88

1932 - 2020

Lynn - John F. Quigley, age 88, of Lynn, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was the husband of the late Doris (Marston) Quigley. John was born on January 7, 1932, the son of the late John and Helen Quigley. He was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1950. He was a Veteran of the US Army, having served in the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed darts, football and puzzles and could often be seen at the EZ shop in Lynn rooting for his KENO numbers. He worked a variety of jobs before retiring in 2001 from L.E.O. John was predeceased by sons Scott Quigley and Thomas Quigley. John is survived by his children, John Quigley of Lynn, Michael Quigley and his wife Starr of Lynn, Cheryl Quigley of Lynn and Karen Quigley of Sandown, NH, also his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Service Information: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Church, 1 Franklin St., Lynn. Services will be held for immediate family with the restrictions at this time, however, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Goodrich Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn.


Published in Daily Item on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
