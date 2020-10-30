1/1
John P. Gibney
John P. Gibney, 79

1941 - 2020

Lynn - John P. Gibney, age 79 of Lynn died on Wednesday October 28, 2020, at Salem Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Margaret M. (Anderson) Gibney.

A lifelong resident of Lynn, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Alice M. (Wright) Gibney. For over 30 years John had worked as a warehouseman for Purity Supreme, retiring in 1995. After his retirement he had worked at Caldor on Highland Avenue in Salem and Walgreens in Swampscott.

John was the "King of Genealogy" and was his family's go to person regarding family history. He enjoyed spending time and interacting with the staff at the Lynn Public Library as he worked on various genealogy projects. He was also a Trustee of the G.A.R. Building in Lynn. He loved his role as "Papa" to his grandchildren.

John is survived by his children Alice M. Troisi, and her husband James Jr., Christopher W. Gibney and Peter J. Gibney and his wife Shannon, all of Lynn, 6 grandchildren; Kathleen, Madeline, Elizabeth, and Kevin Troisi, Maryann Gibney, and Miles Gibney, a brother James Gibney of Natick, a sister Nancy Tibbo of Blackstone, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the grandfather of the late Margaret Troisi.

Service Information: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3:00PM-7:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home 426 Broadway (RTE129), Lynn. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. A Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church in Lynn and burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Lynn Public Library 5 N Common St. Lynn, MA 01901 or the Friends of the G.A.R. 58 Andrew St. Lynn, MA 01901. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


Published in Item Live on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 30, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
