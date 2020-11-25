1/
Judith A. (Judy) Goldstein
Judith A. (Judy) Goldstein, 74

1946 - 2020

Lynn - Judith A. (Judy) Goldstein, daughter of Louis R. and Ethelyn T. (Lynn Manobianco) Goldstein passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers Mass. at the age of 74. She had been a long time resident of Nahant. Judy was an activist and advocate for human rights. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of cousins and a handful of devoted dear friends.

A special thanks to all the staff and nurses at Care Dimensions and Kaplan Hospice House for their outstanding and personalized care.

Published in Daily Item on Nov. 25, 2020.
