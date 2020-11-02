1/1
Judith E. Benedetto
Judith E. Benedetto, 70

1950 - 2020

Jaffrey, NH - Judith E. (Miles) Benedetto, 70, of Jaffrey, NH, died October 28, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH after a brief illness.

She was born in Lynn, MA on July 29, 1950 to Roger and Muriel (LeBlanc) Miles.

Judy always enjoyed her time at Borders Book Store in Peabody, MA and had worked at a variety of convenient stores in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. She was also very involved as a parent volunteer at Beeman Memorial School in Gloucester, MA.

She enjoyed reading, singing and dancing to Broadway Show tunes, Barbra Streisand and The Beatles.

She was predeceased by her parents; her step-mother, Marie Miles and a brother, David Miles.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Anna Benedetto of Gloucester, MA; a sister, Sandra Raymond of Winchendon, MA and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who she loved all very dearly.

Services will be held at a later date by her family.

Memorial donations may be made to the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, MA.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com

Published in Item Live on Nov. 2, 2020.
