Katherine A. (McNeil) LoVuolo, 76
1944 - 2020
Lynn and Chelsea - Mrs. Katherine A. (McNeil) LoVuolo, 76 years of Chelsea and formerly of Lynn died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in a local nursing home after a brief illness. She is the wife of James LoVuolo. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Timlin) McNeil. She was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. She lived in Lynn until her marriage 54 years ago and moved to Chelsea.
Katherine was a Manager in Retail Stores, Bed, Bath and Beyond, CVS and owned the Fellsway Market in Medford. She had a great work ethic and loved to work. More importantly she was the "Neighborhood Mom". She was a good compassionate and loving person who loved her family and their friends. She was a loving and caring Mother, Grandmother and Wife. While she was a good baker, her husband was the cook.
In addition to her husband with whom she shared 54 years she is survived by her daughter, Danielle Bianco and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, Alexander and Lucas Bianco of Medway, and a son Andrew LoVuolo and his partner Jennifer of North Reading. She leaves several cousins, nieces and nephews. She is the Mother of the late Kristine LoVoulo , Danielle's twin who died at 2 days old.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway, (Rte.129) Lynn followed by a funeral mass in St. Mary's Church, Lynn at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Donations may be made in her memory to Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com