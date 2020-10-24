1/1
Dr. Katherine M. (Kay) Kelly
1936 - 2020
Dr. Katherine (Kay) M. Kelly, 84

Lynn - Dr. Katherine (Kay) M. Kelly, aged 84, passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the beloved daughter of Dorothy (nee Mallett) Kelly and Richard Kelly of Lynn.

Kay was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and moved to Lynn as a teenager. She graduated from Lynn English High School in 1954, with high honors and received an academic scholarship to Simmons College, where she graduated with a BSN in 1958. While working as a nurse at the Lynn VNA and later as a nursing instructor at Lynn Hospital, she obtained a Master of Science in Nursing from Boston College in 1966. She specialized in Maternal-Child Healthcare, Transcultural Nursing and Holistic Medicine. Kay continued working as a nursing instructor and attending college until she obtained a Doctorate in Education from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1991. She retired from Salem State University as an Associate Professor of Nurse Education in 1997 after being a faculty member for 25 years. Throughout her career she remained dedicated to transcultural and holistic care.

Kay enjoyed traveling to many places around the world, often combining work with pleasure. She brought Maternal-Child healthcare and immunization education to many places, including Indian Reservations, orphanages, and remote areas needing healthcare due to disasters, or limited healthcare services.

For hobbies, Kay enjoyed church and country fairs, collecting Dept. 56 figurines and villages, spending time with her fellow collectors, and her friends at the Hibernians. She was very proud of her Irish Heritage, and enjoyed tracing her ancestry. She also loved going out to eat with her friends and trying different restaurants and venues for fun. She was an active communicant of Holy Family Church.

Katherine leaves her good friends, Mary Panezino, June Liffin, June's neice Diane Kalloger and her longtime tenant Willis. She also leaves her full time, live in home care worker, Heather, weekend worker, Emilia, former worker Gisselle, all from Freedom Home Care who provided several years of great care, friendship and companionship.

Service Information: Her memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) Lynn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. A visitation period will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to her funeral. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA, 01970 or the St. Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


Published in Item Live on Oct. 24, 2020.
