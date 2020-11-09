1/1
Kevin Francis Parsons
1965 - 2020
Kevin Francis Parsons , 54

12/08/1965 - 11/04/1965

Stark FL / Saugus Ma - Kevin passed away on 11/04/20 after a short battle with COVID 19. He leaves behind his wife Heidi , daughter Nicole in Stark Fl, His twin sister Julie and wife Ruth of Salem N.h, brother Keith and wife Beth ,Sister Kerri and husband Dennis of Everett Ma And many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Jane Parsons. Kevin grew up in Saugus Ma he graduated in 1984 from N.E Regional in Wakefield. He earned a Ba from UMass Lowell and a MBA from Suffolk University. And all though he moved to Florida he remained an avid Patriots fan! He was an amazing family man. And will be missed by many.

Service Information: Private services

Published in Item Live on Nov. 9, 2020.
