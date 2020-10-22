Leo J. MacDonald Jr., MD, 93
1927 - 2020
Lynn - Leo J. MacDonald Jr., MD, age 93 years, of Westwood, formerly of Plymouth and Lynn, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (King) MacDonald, MD, and the son of the late Leo J. and Mary (O'Connell) MacDonald Sr. Born in Lynn on January 30, 1927, Leo attended St. Mary's High School in Lynn, and was the salutatorian of the class of 1944. He then proudly joined the United States Navy, and served during World War II. Leo continued his education by enrolling in Boston College in Chestnut Hill where he graduated with the class of 1950, and then studied at Tuft's Medical School in Boston where he earned his Medical Doctorate in 1954. He along with his wife Dr. Betty MacDonald ran a busy pediatric medical practice on Ocean Street in Lynn from 1960-2006. An avid golfer, Leo enjoyed playing at Tedesco Golf Course in Marblehead and Gannon Golf Course in Lynn. He was a loyal and active member of the St. Mary's community and served in many capacities, including the role of team doctor for the Spartan's football team. He was a Boston area sports enthusiast, and a fond member of the Boston College Booster Club and the Boston College of the North Shore. During his earlier years, he enjoyed playing trumpet for the "Top Hatters Band". He was a faithful communicant and Eucharistic Minister of St. Joseph's Church in Lynn and St. Bonaventure's Church in Manomet.
Leo is survived by his devoted children, Leo MacDonald III and his wife Nina of Raleigh, NC, Michael MacDonald and his wife Berline of Newport, Kentucky, Brian MacDonald and his wife Georgeanne of Gloucester, Robert MacDonald and his wife Elva of Sagamore Beach, John "Jack" MacDonald and his wife Dawn of Virginia Beach, VA and Nancy MacDonald Rodig and her husband Scott of Westwood. He also leaves his grandchildren, Leo John, Kelly, Patrick, Matthew, Brianna, John "Jack" Jr., Brooke, Bridget, Tyler and Courtney. He was the brother of the late Mary Josephine McCarey.
Service Information: His funeral will be held from the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Roade, Plymouth (Manomet) on Monday at 9:00AM, followed by a funeral mass at St. Bonaventure's Church, Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Plymouth. Visitation with the family will be Sunday from 4:00PM – 6:00PM
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made tot the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com