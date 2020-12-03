1/1
Leonard "Roy" Richard
1953 - 2020
Peabody - Leonard "Roy" Richard, age 67, of Peabody, died Wednesday, November 25 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Cambridge on August 14, 1953 he was the son of Anna (Avery) Richard of Peabody and the late Leonard S. Richard.

Roy was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of St. Catherine's before receiving his bachelor's degree from Bentley College. He had worked for more than twenty years at St. Johnsbury Trucking and the most recent twenty years for The Fireplace Guys as an office manager. Roy was an automobile enthusiast and loved antique cars and NASCAR racing; he was also a die-hard New England sports fan and most especially loved the Patriots. Roy enjoyed the theater, comedy shows, and watching movies. He loved to live life to the fullest.

In addition to his mother, Roy is survived by his son, Derek Richard of Malden; his four sisters, Anna "Missy" Richard of Peabody, Anita Bucci and her husband Ken of Lynnfield, Arlene Ktona and her husband Jimmy of Belmont, and Averell Carvalho and her husband Frank of Maine; his loving companion Grace Gray of Peabody; as well as many nieces and nephews, Nick, Brandon, Lexine, Kara & husband Alex, Kori & husband Walker, Krissy, Aimee, and Zoe.

Service Information: Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Peabody House Resident Council, 18 Walnut Street, Peabody, MA 01960.

Published in Daily Item on Dec. 3, 2020.
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
We would like to extend our warmest condolences to the members of Roy's family. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Roy was a good and kind person. We have many fond memories of him. Please know we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Alex and Rose Barcza
Family Friend
December 1, 2020
The loss of a loved one is never easy. Hold close to your heart all the memories and find comfort in the joy he gave all of you and others. Our deepest condolences.

- Oland & Ann Richard
Oland Richard
Family
December 1, 2020
Dear Averell, Arlene and Richard Family - So very sorry for your loss. I fondly remember the "old days" on Hancock Street. Please accept my condolences.
Chuck Casassa
December 1, 2020
The world has lost a special person who will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know him. I don't know what I will always remember most, Roy's beautiful, consistent smile; his huge loving personality or his heart of gold. All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Faye, Bruce & Loretta Richard
Family
November 30, 2020
I'll always remember his laugh. Watching the games. Biddeford ME. Great guy raised a great kid. I'll miss you Roy.
Steve Ross
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss Anna, Derek and family. Roy was a great guy, always living on the sunny side of life. I was the craze cousin from Canada and he welcomed me with open arms. We went to movies, out for drives, to the malls, and parks. He was always up for anything. Enjoyed the time I spent with him, I have great memories to hold on to. Love Loretta
Loretta Macdonald
November 30, 2020
Our most sincere sympathy, love and prayers. May you hold all your happy memories close to your heart.
Donna and Gary Pagel
Friend
November 30, 2020
Roy was a fine gentleman and we will miss him at the Peabody House.
James Allison
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
Dear Derek, Anna and Family,

We are sadden to hear about Roy. He was such a kind man and I learned a lot from him the few years we worked together. I will never forget his determination and independence and the many wonderful life conversations we had. May the Angels hold you close to their hearts to help and mend your broken hearts.

God Bless,
Maria and Tom Mandrafino
Maria & Tom Mandrafino
Family Friend
November 29, 2020
So many of us at Peabody House are sad at Roy's passing. He was suggest a kind and wonderful person. Condolences to his family. Roy will be missed. Lucie & Tony Consentino
Lucie Consentino
Family
