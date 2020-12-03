Leonard "Roy" Richard, 67



1953 - 2020



Peabody - Leonard "Roy" Richard, age 67, of Peabody, died Wednesday, November 25 surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Cambridge on August 14, 1953 he was the son of Anna (Avery) Richard of Peabody and the late Leonard S. Richard.



Roy was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of St. Catherine's before receiving his bachelor's degree from Bentley College. He had worked for more than twenty years at St. Johnsbury Trucking and the most recent twenty years for The Fireplace Guys as an office manager. Roy was an automobile enthusiast and loved antique cars and NASCAR racing; he was also a die-hard New England sports fan and most especially loved the Patriots. Roy enjoyed the theater, comedy shows, and watching movies. He loved to live life to the fullest.



In addition to his mother, Roy is survived by his son, Derek Richard of Malden; his four sisters, Anna "Missy" Richard of Peabody, Anita Bucci and her husband Ken of Lynnfield, Arlene Ktona and her husband Jimmy of Belmont, and Averell Carvalho and her husband Frank of Maine; his loving companion Grace Gray of Peabody; as well as many nieces and nephews, Nick, Brandon, Lexine, Kara & husband Alex, Kori & husband Walker, Krissy, Aimee, and Zoe.



Service Information: Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Peabody House Resident Council, 18 Walnut Street, Peabody, MA 01960.



