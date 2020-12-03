Linda M. Stevens, 74
1946 - 2020
Lynn, MA - Linda M. (Clark) Stevens, age 74 and lifelong resident of Lynn, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife the late Lawrence A. Stevens, Sr. with whom she shared 24 years of marriage and predeceased her in 1991. Born in Lynn in 1946, Linda was the daughter of the late James and Claire (Gould) Clark. She was raised and educated in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School in 1963. Linda remained home to care for her six children until her husband's unexpected passing at 45 years old. She then went to work as a clerk at many local businesses including Shop Kwik on Lynnfield St., Connolly Insurance and was head cashier at the Home Depot on Rt. 114 in Danvers for 20 years. She was a parishioner at St. Pius V Church, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a caring second mother to many.
Linda was the loving mother of Lawrence A. Stevens, Jr. and his fiancé Christine Hankin of Danvers, James E. Stevens of Lynn, Laurie A. Kenny and her husband Peter of Georgetown, Jill M. Stevens of Lynn, Jennifer L. White and her husband Walter of Lynn and Lisa J. Haas and her husband Cliff of West Palm Beach, FL.; "Nana Linda to her beloved grandchildren, Hope, Hayden, Liam, Alexis, Cameron, Jamie, Ricky, Dana, Danielle, Turner, Taryn and Fabian and her cherished great-granddaughter Caroline. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, neighbors and close friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Linda was predeceased by her sisters, Alice Cook, Dorothy Nai, Rita Muchmore, Cynthia Leighton and Patricia Brady and her brother Robert Clarke.
Service Information: A Private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, (Rt. 129), Lynn. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours will be on Sunday in the funeral home from 4-7p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to Raw Art Works at www.rawartworks.org/donate
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
Directions and online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com