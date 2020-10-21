Lorraine E. Sanchez, 97
Lynn - Lorraine E Sanchez, 97, of Lynn, died peacefully on Monday April 13 at the Life Care Center in Lynn.
Born in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late James and Katherine McGuire. She was wife of the late Frank Sanchez and loving mother to Frank and his wife Patty Sanchez, Richard and his wife Lynda Sanchez, all of Lynn, daughters Kathleen and her husband Walter Kurpiel of Saratoga, NY, Laureen and her husband Tim Broulette of Lynn, and Deborah and her husband John Robinson of Peabody. Lorraine leaves her nine grandchildren, Tracy Steven, Jeffrey, Frankie, Eric, Amanda, David and Timothy and her great grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyleigh, Zachary, Anthony, Steven, Skyla, and Xavier whom she cherished. She was preceded in death by her grandson Todd Sanchez and her sisters Mary "Mae" Vasconcellos-Litchfield, Jean Dwyer, and her brother James McGuire. She leaves her nieces Ann Turner and Joan Hardy as well as many grandnieces and nephews, and her fur grandbabies, Pippa and Harley.
Lorraine loved spending time with all her family and friends, she was truly a wonderful, loving women. She was always smiling and loved a good time. She was quick with a joke and enjoyed board games, bingo, Boston Red Sox, and the Patriots.
Before returning to Lynn, Lorraine lived in St. Petersburg, FL, while there she became a clown, she joined the "Lollipoppers Clown Group" and they would perform at local VA's and Children's Hospitals , she loved making people of all ages smile.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Lifecare Center of North Shore and Care Dimensions of Danvers, we appreciate everything you did for our mother. She loved you all and she enjoyed all the attention given to her, she was truly treated like a "Princess." Thank you for your kindness and compassion.
Service Information: Following cremation, A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 5:45 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 3:00 PM until 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Anthony's Shrine, Boston. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com