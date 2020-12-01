Lorraine M. (LeBlanc) LeGault, 84
1936 - 2020
Lynn - Mrs. Lorraine M. (LeBlanc) LeGault, 84 years of Lynn died on Friday , November 27, 2020 in a local nursing home after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Benoit and Mary (Deveau) LeBlanc, She was raised in Lynn and lived in Lynn all of her life. She was a 1956 graduate of Lynn English High School.
She was employed as a machine operator for the General Electric Company Riverworks Plant in Lynn She retired after 25 years of Service at GE.
She loved to cook and was a great cook, she also enjoyed going out to eat. She loved animals, especially her dogs, loved to read and take trips. She was a great country music fan and enjoyed Willie Nelson the most. She was also a big fan of the "Duke", John Wayne. Most of all she loved spending time with her family .
She is survived by her son and daughter, Deborah M. Allen and her husband Joseph, Daniel B. LeGault and his wife Michelle all of Lynn, her grandchildren, Craig White of Salem, Jessica White of Billerica, Michael Allen and his wife Natalie of Stewartsville, MO, Daniel Allen and his wife Lindsay of Londonderry, VT, Derrick LeGault of Lynn, Ryan LeGault and his wife Cathy of Groveland, Justin LeGault of Lynn, her close friend, Carole Saulnier of Bangor, ME. She also leaves several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late Rosalie Durant, Vincent and Joseph LeBlanc.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 128, Lynn. Burial will be private. Visitation period will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to her funeral. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com