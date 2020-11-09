Malcom Leigh Hunt, 88
1932 - 2020
Rochester, NH - Malcolm Leigh Hunt passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 in Rochester NH.
He was born on May 1st 1932 to Freland Wade Hunt and Anna (Meakim) Hunt. He graduated from Lynn Classical High in 1951. He was the captain of the 1st Lynn Classical Hockey team taking them to the state championship. He was inducted into the Lynn Classical Hall of Fame on May 5th, 2007. He spent his summers at the family summer home on Pine River Pond where he met his wife of 66 years, Shirley (Charles)Hunt. He joined the Navy after high school and served on the USS Goldfinch AMS12 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. When he returned home he started his long career at the General Electric in Lynn, graduating from the apprentice course. He worked 1st as a machinist and then as a foreman.
Malcolm and Shirley resided in Lynn ,in the family home, where they raised their four children. He was a dedicated member of the Saugus Church of the Nazarene and very involved with the Saugus Senior Center. He enjoyed watching his son play all sports but especially loved going to the hockey games. He loved that he also got to see his grandchildren play as well at their various events and games.
Malcolm leaves behind his loving wife Shirley (Charles) Hunt. His four children, Laurie Hall and her late husband John Hall, Christine Persia and her husband Anthony Persia, Ellen Miller and her late husband Frank Miller, and David Hunt. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and 4, soon to be 5, great grandchildren.
Mal and Shirley were avid ballroom dancers. He loved fishing, waterskiing and entertaining family and friends at their summer home in NH. He was an avid sports fan of all the NE sports teams and enjoyed watching the games.
Service Information: At the request of the family, a Celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at a later date, when all are able to join and share memories. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
.