Margaret C. (Kerr) Melanson, 98
Lynn - Mrs. Margaret Catherine (Kerr) Melanson age 98 of Lynn, died peacefully at her home, with her family at her side on Monday November 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late William J. Melanson, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
A lifelong resident of Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Moore) Kerr. She attended Lynn Schools and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, class of 1940. Margaret had also attended the former Felt & Tarrant Business School in Boston. She had worked, until her retirement in 1980, as a cafeteria worker for the Lynn School Department at Classical High School and had previously worked for General Electric for 15 years.
Margaret was a Life Member and a 3 term Past President of AMVETS Auxiliary Post 161, Lynn and a Life Member of Franco American Ladies Auxiliary Post 12. She was also a member of the Lynn Retirees Association and of AARP. Margaret was a Communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in Lynn.
She is survived by her children Robert J. Downing of Lynn, Richard J. Melanson and his wife Peggy of Lynn, Donald W. Melanson and his wife Rosemarie of Burlington, and Janet M. Melanson of Lynn, a sister Audrey Dancewicz and her late husband Francis "Boley" Dancewicz of Lynn, her grandchildren Shawn Melanson, Nicholas Gallo, Anthony Gallo, Carolyn Melanson, Donald Melanson Jr., Patrick Hackett, James Hackett, Michael Downing, Nancy Craig, Robert Downing, and Kim Gaudet, a Goddaughter Julie (MacEachern) Crampsey, and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Gladys Page and her husband Bob, and Donald Kerr and his wife Ruth.
Service Information: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 9:30AM-12:30PM in the Solimine Funeral Home 426 Broadway (RTE129), Lynn. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Dimensions
75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.