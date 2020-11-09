1/
Marilyn A. Normandeau
Marilyn A. Normandeau, 90

Lynn - Saugus – Mrs. Marilyn A. (Bates) Normandeau, age 90, died at Alliance Health at Rosewood on Monday, November 2nd. She was the wife of the late George H. Normandeau, Jr.

Born in Lynn, Mrs. Normandeau was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Mary L. (Flynn) Bates. Marilyn had worked as a quality inspector for the former Phillips Lighting in Lynn.

Mrs. Normandeau is survived by her two children, George H. Normandeau, III and his wife Irene of NH and Marianne Normandeau of Saugus. One sister Marguerite Puleo of Lynn and many niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Dianne Normandeau.

Service Information: At the family's request, a private graveside service was held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.


Published in Item Live on Nov. 9, 2020.
