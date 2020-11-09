Marion Richard, 92
1928 - 2020
Danvers - Marion (Williams) Richard passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born in 1928 in Lynn, MA to Herbert and Louise (Snow) Williams, Marion enjoyed a long and vibrant life filled with love of extended family and friends.
Marion and her beloved husband, Donald Richard, were married for 40 years before his passing in 1986. Together, they took great pleasure in attending and supporting their son's Swampscott High School sports endeavors, becoming deeply involved in various booster clubs and school activities. Marion would often reminisce about fun times they had and the wonderful, lifelong friends made as a result of their involvement. Although she subsequently moved to Peabody, Marion's fondness for Swampscott remained.
A consummate homemaker, Marion took pride in maintaining an immaculate household. She spent many hours cleaning and decorating and all who visited often remarked on her beautifully kept home. She was an avid reader and was able to discuss current events up until recently. Marion enjoyed watching her weekly Catholic Mass on Sunday mornings-it gave her much comfort.
Above all, however, Marion's joy was her family and she doted on each and every member. Her favorite hobby was keeping in frequent touch with everyone by welcoming visitors and receiving and initiating many phone calls. She was particularly proud of her two great grandchildren, marveling at their milestones and accomplishments; and the fact that she was able to live to experience a 4th generation.
Marion is survived by her son, Donald Richard and his wife Judy (Teixeria), as well as her grandchildren, Donald Richard, Alison Richard and her husband David Bailey, and her great grandchildren, Lily Richard and Max Bailey. She leaved behind many adored nieces and nephews as well as a special caretaker, Kathy McDonald and dear friends, Susan, Peter, Brian and DJ Ambrozavitch, and Jane Ellen DeSomma. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her four brothers and two sisters, and a special niece, Joan Belliveau.
It is difficult to put into words the void that Marion's loss will leave in the lives of those who love her. She was an amazing, upbeat, and kind lady, who was fiercely protective of those in her circle. She was truly unique, and will be missed. Rest in peace Marion.
Service Information: At the request of the family, due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately at Swampscott Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's honor may be made to Kaplan Hospice House, Care Dimensions
