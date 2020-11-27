Marjorie "Margie" L. Montgomery, 79
1941 - 2020
Topsfield - Marjorie "Margie" L. Montgomery, 79 years of Topsfield and formerly of Lynn, died Monday November 23, 2020 in Winchester Hospital after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Hazel B. (Douglas) Montgomery. She was raised in Lynn , lived in Lynn most of her life and the past 5 years in Topsfield
Marjorie was a clerk in the Hallmark Store and McCellan's in Lynn. She enjoyed playing cards and crafts. Margie loved her grand fur babies, Clinty, Lilly, Maggie and Holly. She was a loving and devoted Mother.
She is survived by her daughter Kelley J. Montgomery and her husband Constantine T. Markos of Topsfield, her brothers, Thomas A. Montgomery, Jr. and Arthur Montgomery both of Saugus, her sister Constance Raby of Florida. She is the sister of the late Patricia Bulens.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) Lynn. A visitation period will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to her funeral. Burial will be private. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family and friends at a time. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations in her memory be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
.