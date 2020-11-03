Marolyn E. Ciarletta, 88
Peabody - Marolyn E. (Fader) Ciarletta 88, beloved wife of Michael V. Ciarletta, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, October 26, 2020 at Brooksby Village.
Born and raised in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late J. Lindsey and Helen (Blaney) Fader. She received her education in the Peabody school system, graduated from Peabody High School and the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing. She continued her education earning a degree from Boston University and a Masters degree from Boston College.
Mrs. Ciarletta had been employed for thirty years at Salem Hospital as administrator of finances and prior to that in teaching and director of nursing. Earlier in her career she had worked as a registered nurse at Lynn Hospital.
Following an early childhood accident, multiple operations and hospital care, she persevered and overcame physical and emotional scars to become the kind and caring person she was. She devoted her life to help people in need through nursing.
She met her husband Michael Ciarletta in the mid 1960's, leading them to marriage in 1972 to a fun-filled and adventurous forty-eight years.
Marolyn was a deeply religious person. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Wakefield, attended bible study groups and was a fervent bible reader.
A trendy dresser, Marolyn always looked her best whenever going out. Her lifelong activities included reading, playing bridge, worldwide travel, annual trips to Martha's Vineyard, social gatherings, dining out and Sunday night card games with family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her nephews, William L. Fader Jr., Robert P. Fader and James D. Fader and his wife, Loretta all of Peabody, her grandnephew, Keith C. Fader and his wife, Lindsay of Ft. Worth, TX and her dear lifetime friend, Rose Oliver of Peabody. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, William L. Fader and Donald Fader.
Service Information: Her funeral service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private. All attendees are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, 600 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111. For directions and online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
.