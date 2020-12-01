Michael A. DePaolo, 73
1947 - 2020
NAHANT - Michael A. "Mickey" DePaolo, 73, of Nahant, Ma. passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born on November 24, 1947 to the late John and Florence (Palleschi) DePaolo, Mickey lived a wonderful life and spent most of his days dedicated to making a better life for his family and those around him.
A graduate of the Swampscott High School Class of 1965, Mickey went on to become a dedicated member of the Swampscott Fire Department until an injury he suffered rescuing a windsurfer during a hurricane forced him to retire. An entrepreneur at heart, he helped his beloved brothers open and run several local restaurants during his second act. However, he found his true passion and a second family when he joined the ranks of FEMA. In his 28 years with FEMA, Mickey traveled to 49 of 50 states, along with Puerto Rico and Guam, helping those near and far in times of tragedy. He rose to the rank of Chief of Staff but more importantly had a positive impact on many lives and loved his work to the very last day. In his honor, his family will be visiting Alaska, the one and only state he missed.
Mickey was also a fixture in the local sports community and spent many years helping lead the charge for Nahant Little League and Swampscott Pop Warner along with his time on the sidelines helping coach the Big Blue Football Team. His greatest joy was being the biggest fan of his children and then an even bigger fan of his grandsons. He could talk for hours and would always have a smile when recapping one of their games. An avid college football fan, the Fightin' Irish, Crimson Tide and Colorado Buffaloes were especially near and dear to his heart.
He had a heart of gold and a spirit of generosity. He was always there with a great story and his wonderful sense of humor. He would never hesitate to help his family or friends. In fact, every friend was family to Mickey. A champion of the underdog, he will always be remembered for his kind soul and his gigantic heart.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Susan, with whom he just recently celebrated 50 years of marriage, daughter Amannda, son Mike, daughter-in-law Ashley, grandsons Jake Bartram, Ryan and Logan DePaolo, brothers Chucky, Alan and George DePaolo, sister Ann Harris, his beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and his countless friends. He was pre-deceased by his brother Ronnie.
Service Information: The family will be holding a private memorial with plans to celebrate Mickey's legacy sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of Mickey's favorite charities, www.smiletrain.org
. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.