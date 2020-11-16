Michael D. Skeens, 77
1942 - 2020
Swampscott and formerly of East Boston - Michael D. Skeens, age 77, of Swampscott and formerly of East Boston and Cleveland, Ohio, died at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Kenova, West Virginia in 1942, he was the son of the late Ophia Skeens. He was raised and educated in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from East High School in Cleveland in 1961. In October of 1961, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1965. Michael moved to Massachusetts in 1985, living first in East Boston for 25 years and in Swampscott for the past 10 years. He worked as a customer service lead for Air Canada for over 30 years until his retirement and was a member of the Teamsters Local 25. He also worked part time as a licensed massage therapist, went to bartending school and was a driving instructor for many of the local children. An avid runner, outdoorsman and health fanatic, he completed the Marine Corps Marathon and also enjoyed cycling, playing tennis and spending time at the Swampscott Senior Center. He loved traveling and took many trips to Spain and other countries throughout Europe. In his free time, he would drop by a local estate sale and enjoyed spending entire days at the movie theater. Michael is survived by his aunt Joyce Moore and her husband Michael of Willowick, Ohio; his uncle Roger Skeens and his wife Sylvia of Eastlake, Ohio and his many cousins and close friends including, Aurora and Ernie Turcotte of Swampscott and Mark Sullo of Ridgeville, Ohio.
Service Information: Memorial visiting hours will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), Lynn from 4-7PM followed by remembrances at 7PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Donations in his memory may be made to the Cancer Center at Massachusetts General Hospital at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer
