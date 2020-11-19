1/1
Mildred Finkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Finkle, 95

Swampscott - Mildred "Millee" Finkle, age 95 of Swampscott, entered into rest on November 16, 2020. Born in Lynn, daughter of the late Benjamin and Sadie (Shacat) Colls, Millee lived a long, full life of travel and charity. She served as the manager of Crown Pointe Condominiums and Summit Estates, as well as bookkeeper at Family & Children's Services in Lynn, before starting Reunions by Millee, her own event planning enterprise for organizing high school reunions. Mille was a very involved member of the Sisterhood at Temple Beth El and Congregation Shirat Hayam, eventually being recognized in 2003 as "Woman of the Year" for her work organizing the Temple's rummage sales. Millee and her late husband Sam were truly beshert, and anyone lucky enough to be in their presence during their 64 years of marriage witnessed true love.

Devoted wife of the late Samuel Finkle. Beloved mother of (the late) Bruce and his wife Diane Finkle of Bedford, NH, Ellen S. and her husband Mark C. Hubbard of Lynn, and the late Joseph Colls Finkle. Cherished grandmother of Joanna Finkle-Murray and her husband Norman Murray, and Joseph Foistner.

Service Information: Memorial Observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Sharsheret: The Jewish Breast & Ovarian Cancer Community (www.sharsheret.com). Arrangements by the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Item Live on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
7815812300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved