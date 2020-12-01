1/1
Nicholas Avagianos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Avagianos, 67

1953 - 2020

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CALIF. - Passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020 in Desert Hot Springs, Calif. Born February 14, 1953 to Florence John Avagianos and Ernest Avagianos. Nicholas was a graduate of Lynn English and Northeastern University. Retiring from Verizon after 37 years of employment. Nicholas leaves behind his mother Florence, brother Paul and sister Cynthia. Nicholas was predeceased by his late father Ernest and his late brother Thomas. He also leaves behind his loving life long partner Bill. Best uncle to his niece Allison and nephews Thomas and Chris Avagianos. And many loving nieces. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.

Service Information: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Item on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved