Nicholas Avagianos, 67



1953 - 2020



DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CALIF. - Passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020 in Desert Hot Springs, Calif. Born February 14, 1953 to Florence John Avagianos and Ernest Avagianos. Nicholas was a graduate of Lynn English and Northeastern University. Retiring from Verizon after 37 years of employment. Nicholas leaves behind his mother Florence, brother Paul and sister Cynthia. Nicholas was predeceased by his late father Ernest and his late brother Thomas. He also leaves behind his loving life long partner Bill. Best uncle to his niece Allison and nephews Thomas and Chris Avagianos. And many loving nieces. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.



Service Information: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



