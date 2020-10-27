Richard A. Thomas, 78
1942 - 2020
Lecanto, FL. - Richard A. Thomas, 78, of Lecanto, FL, passed away at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born in Lynn, worked at GE Turbine Div. in Lynn for 13 years. He was an avid fisherman and past member of the Volunteer Yacht Club and umpired many local softball games in his younger years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn C. Thomas, a son Richard Thomas of Lynn, a daughter Tracy Murphy of Chester, NH., and two stepchildren, Leigh Bresnahan of PA, and Shawn Bresnahan of Lynn.
Service Information: He requested no service, optioning instead of any contributions go to a local Shriners Hospital for Children
in his name.