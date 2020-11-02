Richard Barry
Saugus - Richard J. "Dick" Barry passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Richard was the beloved husband of Eleanor (O'Keefe) Barry and the devoted father to Maureen Barry and her companion George Hall, Richard J. Barry, Jr. and Joanne Zimmerman, Stephen Barry and his wife Dolores (Monagle) Barry, and Kathleen Capobianco and her husband Andrew. Richard was the loving grandfather of Amanda Barry Giron and Ashley and Cole Capobianco; the loving great grampy of Noah and Lucia Giron and his granddog Reilly. He was the dear son of the late Richard and Hanora Barry and loving brother to Kevin Barry and the late Joan Irving and Elizabeth Barry.
Richard graduated from Lynn English High School and Bentley College. He worked as a manager in Accounting at General Electric and was a proud Korean War Veteran. He was a former Town Meeting Member, Chairman of the School Committee and a Selectman in his beloved home town of Saugus. He enjoyed volunteering in everything his children were involved in including Little League, CYO Basketball, The Saugus Socialites, and the Saugus High Marching Band, to name a few. He was very proud to have been voted Man of the Year in Saugus, inducted into the CYO Hall of Fame, and awarded the Community Spirit Award. A bench in front of the Saugus Senior Center bears his name for his selfless time he gave to both the building of the Senior Center and serving as the Chairman of the Council on Aging.
Service Information: Friends and relatives are invited to attend Richard's funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer Street, Saugus on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Richard's lifelong commitment to community can make donations to the Council on Aging, Saugus Senior Center, 466 Central Street, Saugus, MA 01906. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
