Richard C. Harris, 72
Swampscott - On November 5, 2020 Richard Harris passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pamela (Kreisler) Harris, his son Michael and wife Crissy and their three children Kyle, Jake and Julie all of Plymouth, Michelle, her three children, Tristan, Sophia and Hayden Potter and her partner Brian Gibbons, and Melissa and her partner Matthew Ingraham and their son Evan all of Swampscott, his brother Charles Harris and wife Helen of Ayer and his sister Carolyn and her husband Jeff Hollowell and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Virginia Harris and his brother Robert.
Richard attended Lynn Classical High School, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts in Russian Studies and his graduate degree in International Relations from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. He was an officer in the Air Force before moving on to the Pentagon as a Senior Intelligence Officer.
Service Information: Due to the current state of the world, the family has elected to have a celebration of life in 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes 426 Broadway, Lynn, MA 01904. Guestbook at www.solimine.com