Richard Francis Brewster, Sr., 85
1935 - 2020
Lynn - LYNN—Richard Francis Brewster, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Lynn on November 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan Brewster, who passed away in 2013.
Born in Lynn, MA on April 25, 1935, he was a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Dodge) Brewster. Richard attended Lynn Public Schools, and following his education went on to be the owner and operator of the former Hingston Laundry in Wyoma Square. He then became the maintenance supervisor for International Realty Corp. until his retirement in 2014. Richard was also a member of the Knights of Pythias of Lynn for 50 years.
In his free time, Richard loved getting away with his wife to Foxwoods, or lounging with his family in the yard by the pool. He also was an avid sports fan, especially The Patriots and The Red Sox. Above all else though, Richard loved his family. Spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was the light of his life, and the memories he got to make with them will live on.
Surviving Richard are his six children, Richard Brewster, Jr. and his wife Paula, Scott Brewster and his wife Kim, Glen Brewster and his wife Michele, Joanne Southwick and her husband Joe, all of Lynn, Ronald Brewster and his wife Cheryl of Raymond, NH, and Dennis Brewster and his wife Katrina of Ossipee, NH; his 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carol, Dotti, Jean, Charleen, Sylvia, Frank, and Harry, as well as many other dear relatives and friends.
Richard was the father of the late Donald Brewster, as well as a brother of the late Charles, William, Ralph and Rita.
Service Information: Arrangements: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice
, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923, or to your local food bank. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
.