Richard S. Rocco Sr., 92
1927 - 2020
Everett - Of Everett & Harwich Port passed away peacefully on Sunday September 13, 2020, after a lengthy battle with numerous health issues. Richard is the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Dorion) for over 55 years. Loving father of Richard S. Jr. and his wife Daniela of Lynnfield. Brother of Virginia Fiske of Nahant, Grace Pedneault of Everett, the late Horace A. "Sonny" & Henry J."Hank" both formerly of Everett. Richard is also survived by his cherished granddaughters, Sara, Emma and Lily Domenica all of Lynnfield, as well as nephews, many cousins and many many friends. He was the youngest son of the late Salvatore Rocco and Grace (Fiorentino).
As a young man growing up on the streets of Everett he was forever having fun with his pals on the old sandlot baseball and neighborhood football teams. As he matured he became a "Double Eagle" which is the term given to graduates of both Boston College High School and then Boston College. Richard was the first college graduate of his family. Upon graduation from college he began what would become an incredible business career. A career that started as a truck driver for the Anheuser-Busch Company and ended with an early retirement earned from selling two very successful baking supply companies. Both Eagle Egg Corp and The American Yeast Companies. This provided roughly 3 decades of retirement splitting time between Florida, Cape Cod and of course his birth place of Everett for the holiday season with relatives and friends. Along the way to retirement he even tried a hand in the restaurant business with his wife Barbara running the old "Chuck Wagon" in Harwich Port. He was successful in most everything he put his mind to and he took great pride in savoring the sweet rewards that came as a result of those successes. Prior to entering the business arena Richard served his country twice in the US Navy during both WWII and then the Korean War. He was elected president of both the New England Wholesale Bakers Association and The New England Retail Bakers Association. He was a long time member of the Allen Harbor Yacht Club where he docked his boat "Double R" for many years. A member of the Seagate Beach Club in Delray Beach, Florida and a former member of the old Wychmere Harbor Club and The Wyndemere Bluffs Association both in Harwich Port. He was a lifetime member of the Everett/Saugus Lodge of Elks, The Italian American Club of Everett, The PSN Club, The Seven C's club and an associate member of the Everett E Club. But of all his successes and affiliations his most prized possessions were always members of his family both immediate and extended.
Service Information: A Funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony Church in Everett on Friday, September 18, followed by a committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452. Arrangements by Rocco, Carr & Henderson Funeral Home: www.roccofuneralhomes.com