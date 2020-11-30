1/1
Robert Cecil
Robert Cecil, 80

1940 - 2020

Peabody - Robert D. Cecil 80, of Peabody, died peacefully, with his loving family at his side, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late James and Hazel (Collins) Cecil. He was a graduate of Lynn Trade High School, Class of '58.

Bob had been employed by the City of Peabody at the water treatment plant and was the owner of Bass Office Machines.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam war. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 0462.

Bob was a devoted husband and father. He spent many years on ball fields or hockey rinks, coaching and cheering on his children and grandchildren. His favorite place and most cherished times were spent with his family and friends at their lake house. Fishing, riding around on the pontoon boat, trying to dunk his grandchildren off floats, and blueberry picking were his favorite activities there. He always had a story to tell, a suggestion to make, a helping hand and a warm smile for everyone he met.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (Jackson) Cecil, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in May. Two sons: Peabody Police Officer Justin Cecil and his wife Christine of Danvers, Ryan Cecil and his partner Jessica Bosc of Amesbury; a daughter, Meghan Gehan of Peabody; four grandchildren: Riley and Kellan Gehan, Addison Cecil and Gracen Yerardi. Bob was predeceased by his brother, James Cecil.

Service Information: Care for Bob has been entrusted to the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn St. Peabody, MA. 01960. Services were private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Bob's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriors.org, Citizens Inn 81 Main St. Peabody, MA 01960 citizensinn.org or Middlesex East Visiting Nurse Hospice C/O Gift Processing Center 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA. 01805

For online obituary and guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Item on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home

