Robert F. "Bob" Litwin, 84
1936 - 2020
Peabody - Of Peabody, on Nov. 7th, Beloved husband of 35 years to Judy A. (Covino) Litwin of Peabody. Devoted father of Kim Litwin of Lynn, Kathy Bradley and her partner Robert Reynolds of Lynn, Kristine Ksikes of Lynn, Kelly LeBlanc and her husband Corey of Groveland, Kerrie "Missy" Biondi and her husband Carmine of Lynn, Robert Litwin, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Swampscott and the late Karen Reevers. Dear brother of the late Felix A. Litwin and dear brother-in-law of John and Gail Covino of Londonderry NH, James and Judy Covino of Billerica and Joyce Covino of Winthrop. Also survived by several grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Service Information: Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to gather at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Saturday November 14th from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 10:00 AM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family and attending Mass. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card visit; www.WelshFH.com
Late proprietor of Litwin Motor Company and host of the Litwin Polka Variety Show and late member of PAV Post 13, Chelsea. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory should be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105