Robert J. Grocki
Robert J. Grocki, 60

1960 - 2020

Salem, MA - Robert J. "Bob" Grocki, age 60, of Salem, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at North Shore Medical Center, Salem Hospital. Born in Savannah, Georgia in 1960, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Panneton) Grocki Trainor and James J. Grocki and stepson of the late Dennis Trainor. He was raised in Lynn and Salem and graduated from Salem High School, Class of 1978. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marines Corps. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he attended Plymouth State College where he played football. Upon leaving Plymouth State, he was recruited to play semi-pro football in Europe and played a season in Italy. Bob worked as a corrections officer for many years with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections in Framingham, Concord and Walpole, until his retirement. He also coached high school football locally, serving as the defensive coach at Peabody High School and the strength and conditioning coach and JV coach at Saugus High School. Bob also coached his sons' Pop Warner, Little League and soccer teams and was an avid weightlifter his entire life.

Bob is survived by his sons, Justin Grocki and his wife Mary Kate of North Andover, Ian Grocki of Salem and Brendan Grocki of Saugus and their mother and former wife Karen Grocki; his sister Laura Traversy and her husband John of Peabody; his brothers, Peter J. Grocki and his wife Jane of Lynn, Joseph J. Grocki and his wife Mary-Ann of Virginia and Paul J. Grocki of Lynn; his sister-in-law Mary Grocki of Lynn and his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother John Grocki.

Service Information: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn from 4-8p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in St. Mary Cemetery, 190 Lynnfield St., Lynn at 11a.m. All are invited and asked to meet inside the main gate of the cemetery beginning at 1045a.m. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at http://donate3.cancer.org Directions and online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com



Published in Daily Item on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
