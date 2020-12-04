Roger C. Clay, Jr., 81
1939 - 2020
Lynn - Roger C. Clay, Jr., 81, of Georgetown, MA passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Roger was born on May 8, 1939 in Lynn, MA to Clara (Olson) Clay and Roger C. Clay, Sr. He was raised in Middleton, MA and was an only child. His childhood consisted of trapsing through the woods and fields of rural Middleton and assisting his father with the family's kennels where they bred German Shepherds.
Roger worked at Avco in his younger years. He and his wife, Susan were introduced by a mutual friend and were married on March 7, 1964. Susan and Roger resided for a short time in Reading and Lynnfield. They moved to Georgetown in January of 1968 and Roger attended the Police Academy. He served as a police officer in Georgetown until his retirement. Roger was a member of the Charles C. Dame Lodge for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Aleppo Temple.
As an active member of the community, Roger was involved in making a difference in young people's lives. For several years he played Santa Claus and visited classrooms of school children at Perley Elementary School. He participated in organizing the Junior Safety Patrol and acted as an informal mentor to many in the community. His larger-than-life presence was often found directing school traffic. Roger was an iconic town personality.
A bit of a salty but charming instigator, Roger loved a good party with friends and family. He was a fan of impromptu road trips especially if it involved sourcing lobsters for a pit fire. Always a lover of jokes, Roger might stop you in the square to tell you a dirty one. He was a man with a big heart who often befriended strays and strangers. In his later years, Roger and Susan were often found socializing at antique car shows in his 1977 sea-green Lincoln Continental. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones. He was so very grateful to his loving wife for her years of caregiving that allowed him to live at home once he was no longer ambulatory. Roger, Susan and Nancy were also appreciative of the care his friend and neighbor, Meredith gave so unselfishly during the last few years of his life.
For 56 years, Roger was the beloved husband of Susan (Hastings) Clay and leaves his daughter, Nancy Clay Castle and her husband, David, of Middleton, cherished grandchildren, Sadie and Davis, and dear friend, Meredith Collins, as well as many other loved ones whose lives he has touched in myriad ways.
Service Information: Family and friends are cordially invited to his Graveside Service on Saturday, December 5th at 11 O'clock in the Oakdale Cemetery, Maple Street, RT 62, Middleton. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may remember Roger through donations to the American Diabetes Association
, 260 Cochituate Road, # 200, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory of Roger with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown has been entrusted with Roger's care.