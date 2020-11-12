1/
Roger D. Spelta
Roger D. Spelta, 80

1940 - 2020

Saugus - Mr. Roger D. Spelta, age 80, died at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Thursday, November 5th. He was the husband of the late Judie M. (Swenson) Spelta.

Born in Boston and a lifelong resident of Saugus, Mr. Spelta was the son of the late Chester and Doris I. (Ramsdell) Spelta. He was a retired Saugus Auxillary Police Captain and had worked as a computer programmer for the MWRA.

Mr. Spelta is survived by three children, Ann Dwan and her husband Claude of Ipswich, Karen Ward and her husband Chris of Marshfield, , David Spelta, LPD and his wife April of Lynn; six grandchildren, Eric, Alicia, David, Jr., Hunter, Hailey, and Carly; two great grandchildren, Jameson and Miles. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Spelta, SND and his brother Robert Spelta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association @ www.diabetes.org/donate.

A private graveside service was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn. For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.


Published in Item Live on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
