Ronald F. Brown Sr.
Ronald F. Brown, Sr., 75

1944 - 2020

Exeter, NH - Ronald F. Brown, Sr., age 75, of Exeter, NH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late John F. Brown and Janina "Jan" (Opiechowsi) Hogan and her late husband John "Jack" Hogan. He was raised in Lynn and Saugus and was a graduate of Saugus High School. He had lived in Exeter, NH for many years.

Ronald proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. He worked as an engine packer for General Electric for many years until his retirement. A talented artist and skilled carpenter, he was a true jack-of-all-trades. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his storytelling. Ronald was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Bruins and Patriots. His greatest joy came from time spent with his family, particularly weekends in Ossipee, NH. He was a proud dad and a loving grandfather who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Traci Heyland and her husband Jonathan; his son, Ronald F. Brown, Jr. and his wife Laura; six grandchildren; Mason Brown, Maxwell Brown, Jacob Brown, Caleb Heyland, Cameron Maes, and Lily Heyland; his brother, John T. Brown and his partner Joan Diskin; his sister; Susan Lundbohn and her fiancé William Carter, Jr.; his former wife, Louise (LaConca) Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Service Information: A memorial visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and are expected to adhere to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, which limits the visitation to 40 family members and friends at a time. His funeral mass in St. Pius V Church will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com



Published in Item Live on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 13, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
