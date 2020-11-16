1/1
Shelly Hope Carpenter
Shelly Hope Carpenter, 51

Lyndonville - Shelly Hope (Hymanson) Carpenter, 51 of Lyndonville, VT and formerly of the North Shore of MA, entered into rest on November 12, 2020. Shelly is survived by her loving husband of nearly 20 years, Curtis Carpenter and their two children Talan and Tanner, all of Lyndonville, VT; her father and mother, Edward and Elaine (Kaufman) Hymanson of Lynnfield, MA; her father and mother in-law, Grant and Elizabeth "Betsey" Carpenter of Lyndon Corner, VT; her siblings, Laurie Hymanson and Carl Goldman of Peabody, MA, Philip and Joan Hymanson of Pittsfield, MA; her sister and brother in-law, Heather (Carpenter) and Michael Heiser of Concord, VT; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Shelly was a loving and protective mother, daughter, sister, aunt, daughter-in-law, and friend. She left a successful career as a corporate recruiter in Boston to give her undivided attention to her two children, whom she considered her life's work. When, after many years in Peabody, Massachusetts, her husband became homesick for Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, she graciously agreed to pick-up the family and move to his hometown of Lyndonville. After the move, Shelly quickly vanquished any concerns that her husband might have harbored about this Jewish girl from Marblehead's ability to fit in with the hard-scrabbled Yankees of the Kingdom. Once in Lyndonville, Shelly quickly integrated herself into the community, making friends everywhere she roamed. Despite living in Lyndonville less than four years, she will be remembered for a lifetime by all those whom she met.

Shelly enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, traveling, cooking for her family, decorating for the holidays, and, of course, bragging about her sons' achievements. But more than anything, she loved simply chatting on the front porch with the constant stream of friends, neighbors and relatives who came to pay their visit. Shelly loved to tell stories; be they stories of her beloved grandparents, stories of her childhood, or stories of her career in Boston. It is through her stories, now committed to memory by her children, that she will continue to live on this earthly plain. While Shelly was taken from them far too soon, her spirit will continue to watch over her family from on high; as she promised her boys every night, "I love you forever, and when forever is over I will still love you."

Service Information: Due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic a private graveside service will be held at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to: American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.

Published in Item Live on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the whole family. Shelly's smile and laugh will not be forgotten. I was fortunate to spend time with her, when we were young, in school and at Camp Nokomis.
Sue Joslin
Friend
November 15, 2020
It’s with great sadness and heartbreak that I have to begin to write this condolence about my best friend of 48 years . Shelly was pure sunshine bringing laughter to every conversation we had followed with always great advice if I needed . She was the greatest mom and wife always boasting about the accomplishments of her family , How do you I begin to describe our friendship.. we were 3 years old and remained close friends until the day she passed away . I will never forget Shelly
Barrie Steinberg
Friend
November 14, 2020
It is in great sadness that I write this. Shelly was my childhood and lifelong friend. Although we didn’t keep in touch as much as we may have wanted, she was always in my thoughts. Shelly and me went to school together in Marblehead, partners in way to many projects, and camp together at Nokomis. We even went back to camp in high school to fulfill our life long dream of becoming “dish girls” there and seeing how all the cool workers lived behind their cabin doors. Shelly and I got together after we had kids and found out they were the same age. My family greatly thanks her for the Mac and cheese recipe we use weekly. It’s so hard to picture Shelly’s face because you could never see anything past her beautiful smile that lit up every room. She made us all laugh and she loved with everything she was. This world is a sad place without Shelly in it, but she will always be in all our loving hearts. I will miss you Shell. Love ya... Andrea Downey ( Livingston)
Andrea Downey ( Livingston)
Friend
