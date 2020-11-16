It is in great sadness that I write this. Shelly was my childhood and lifelong friend. Although we didn’t keep in touch as much as we may have wanted, she was always in my thoughts. Shelly and me went to school together in Marblehead, partners in way to many projects, and camp together at Nokomis. We even went back to camp in high school to fulfill our life long dream of becoming “dish girls” there and seeing how all the cool workers lived behind their cabin doors. Shelly and I got together after we had kids and found out they were the same age. My family greatly thanks her for the Mac and cheese recipe we use weekly. It’s so hard to picture Shelly’s face because you could never see anything past her beautiful smile that lit up every room. She made us all laugh and she loved with everything she was. This world is a sad place without Shelly in it, but she will always be in all our loving hearts. I will miss you Shell. Love ya... Andrea Downey ( Livingston)

Andrea Downey ( Livingston)

Friend