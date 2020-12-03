1/
Stella (Poulos) Nall
Stella (Poulos) Nall, 97

1922 - 2020

Lynn - Stella (Poulos) Nall, age 97, formerly of Lynn, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late Maurice John Nall. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Olga (Marioles) Poulos. She had lived in Lynn for the greater part of her life and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. She had served in the United States Navy during World War II.

Stella had worked for the Department of Transitional Assistance for the Commonwealth of MA until her retirement. She was also a Licensed Practical Nurse. She had volunteered for Catholic Charities for many years, and was a member of St George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. She enjoyed being a homemaker and going to yard sales.

She is survived by her son, John Nall and his wife Martha; two grandchildren; John Nall, II and Michael Nall; one step-grandson; Kevin Foster and his wife Samantha; as well as three step-great-grandchildren; Madelyn, Brynn and Benjamin. She was the sister of the late Fay Alexopoulos, Ellen Pappas, Georgia Perepelitza and Arthur Poulos.

Service Information: Her visitation will be held on Friday from 12:30PM-1:30PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn, followed by a graveside service in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and are expected to adhere to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, which limits the visitation to 40 family members and friends at a time. Those who prefer may make donations to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 S. Common St., Lynn, MA 01902. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com



Published in Daily Item on Dec. 3, 2020.
