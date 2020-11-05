Stephen R. Johnson, 68
1951 - 2020
East Hampton, Conn. - Stephen Robert Johnson, age 68 of East Hampton, CT, died on November 1, 2020 of complications from Cerebral Palsy. He was born on November 12, 1951 in Beverly, MA to the late Karl and Bernice Johnson. He attended schools in Swampscott, MA.
Stephen was born with Cerebral Palsy and lived at home with his parents for 33 years. He then moved to Connecticut and lived independently in a supported living apartment and then in the Cedar Ridge Group Home for the developmentally challenged run by Mosaic. Stephen loved to work and was a faithful employee at Greenwald Industries. He received his day program services from MARC.
Stephen will be remembered for his warm smile, his care for others and his love of family. He touched the lives of so many – those he grew up with in Swampscott, those he worked with at MARC and Greenwald, his many caregivers at Mosaic, and the members of First Lutheran Church in Lynn, MA and Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell, CT.
He is survived by his sister Nancy Wogman and her husband, the Rev. Lawrence Wogman of West Ossipee, NH; his niece, Kristen Baron and her husband Jonathan Baron of Trumbull, CT, his nephews, Peter Wogman and his wife Stephine of New Haven, CT and Andrew Wogman and his wife Rachelle of Allentown, PA; his great-nieces, Rachel and Kylah Baron, Kaylee Wogman and great-nephews, Isaiah and Elijah Wogman. He is further survived by many cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Service Information: Due to Covid 19, a memorial service and celebration of Stephen's life will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date. The officiant will be The Rev. Lawrence Wogman, his brother-in-law and former pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell, CT. Burial will take place at the Swampscott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 50 Court Street, Cromwell, CT 06416 or to Mosaic, 100 Sebethe Drive, Cromwell, CT 06416 or to MARC, 25 Industrial Park Rd, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.