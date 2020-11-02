1/1
Stephen Wintersteen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Wintersteen, 62

Beverly - Stephen Wintersteen, age 62, of Beverly, MA, died unexpectedly at his home May 26 in Savannah, Georgia of complications from adrenal insufficiency.

He is survived by his loving wife, Erin, his son Andrew and wife Natslenne and their newborn daughter, Aaliyah Stephanie. He is also survived by his youngest son, Mark, his mother, Betty and her sister Elsie, his sisters Victoria and her husband, George and Suzanne Bernier and her husband Phil. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Gracie.

Steve had a Master's degree in Education from Cambridge College and spent his career teaching middle school science in Lynn, MA.

Steve was an avid Patriots and Boston sports fan, a gifted harmonica player and baseball coach, leading the school league to win the city championship.

He loved the outdoors, fishing, and motor cycling. His love of God and his family is what sustained him. His greatest joy was being a father and loving husband.

Steve was an extroverted, delightful, joyous man who will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Service Information: Services will be held at the Savannah Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, 309 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com and to also find the link for the livestreaming of the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Item Live on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors Hodgson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved