Steven M. Thibodeau
Steven M. Thibodeau, 60

Worcester - Steven M. Thibodeau of Worcester, formerly of Lynn, MA, died peacefully in his sleep on November 9, 2020 at the age of 60. He was the son of the late Edgar and Jeannette (Saulnier) Thibodeau of Lynn and the brother of the late Louis Thibodeau.

Steven is survived by his sisters Linda Skerry and her husband Peter of Beverly, Lorraine Lee and her husband Dennis of Reading, and Elaine White and her husband Peter of Lynn, as well as brothers William Thibodeau and John Thibodeau and his wife Tina of Lynn. He is also survived by his former wife Angela Hastings and their daughter Haley, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the companion of Cathy Ann Tanso.

Steven had a big heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who was in need. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Due to the current health restrictions, funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions in Steven's name can be made to the Salvation Army, 72 Cambridge St., Worcester, MA 01603. Arrangements entrusted to the Nadworny Funeral Home 798 Western Ave. Lynn, MA 01905. For guest book www.nadwornyfuneralhome.com


Published in Item Live on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
(781) 593-5520
