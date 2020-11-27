1/1
Susan Markee-Corbett
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Markee-Corbett, 67

Sept. 16, 1953 - Nov. 22, 2020

Lynn, MA - Susan Markee-Corbett, 67, of Lynn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Peter Corbett of Lynn.

Born in Salem, MA and raised in Marblehead, MA, Susan was the daughter of Jeanne A. (LeBlanc) Jordan of Marblehead and the late Albert Jordan, Sr. Susan worked for many years as a nurse's aide at the former Mary Alley Hospital in Marblehead and later the Lafayette Nursing Home in Marblehead before assisting private individuals who needed care. Susan was a member of the Franco-American Post 161 Ladies Auxiliary in Lynn. She was an animal lover and cherished her dog Molly.

Surviving Susan along with her husband, Peter Corbett of Lynn, are her mother Jeanne Jordan of Marblehead; her children, John Ray and his wife Erin of Salem, Jason Ray and his wife Delva of Lynn, Thomas Markee of Lynn; her step-children Stephanie and Chrissy Markee; her grandson John John Ray; her siblings, Nina Knowlton and her partner Dave Garvey of New Hampton, NH, Diane Jordan of Lynn, Michael Jordan and his wife Kathy of Maynard, MA, Albert Jordan, Jr. of Marblehead, and Richard Jordan and his wife Ann Marie of Marblehead; many nieces and nephews and her former husband John Ray. Susan is predeceased by her father Albert Jordan, Sr. and her former husband George Markee.

Service Information: Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours in the Berube & Sons Funeral Home, 191 Lafayette St Salem on Sunday, November 29 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Masks, social distancing and capacity limits will be required. Burial at Waterside Cemetery Marblehead will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Susan's name to Northeast Animal Shelter through www.northeastanimalshelter.org. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.BerubeFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Item on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Berube & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berube & Sons Funeral Home
191 Lafayette St
Salem, MA 01970
(978) 744-2177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berube & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved