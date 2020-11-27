Susan Markee-Corbett, 67
Sept. 16, 1953 - Nov. 22, 2020
Lynn, MA - Susan Markee-Corbett, 67, of Lynn, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Peter Corbett of Lynn.
Born in Salem, MA and raised in Marblehead, MA, Susan was the daughter of Jeanne A. (LeBlanc) Jordan of Marblehead and the late Albert Jordan, Sr. Susan worked for many years as a nurse's aide at the former Mary Alley Hospital in Marblehead and later the Lafayette Nursing Home in Marblehead before assisting private individuals who needed care. Susan was a member of the Franco-American Post 161 Ladies Auxiliary in Lynn. She was an animal lover and cherished her dog Molly.
Surviving Susan along with her husband, Peter Corbett of Lynn, are her mother Jeanne Jordan of Marblehead; her children, John Ray and his wife Erin of Salem, Jason Ray and his wife Delva of Lynn, Thomas Markee of Lynn; her step-children Stephanie and Chrissy Markee; her grandson John John Ray; her siblings, Nina Knowlton and her partner Dave Garvey of New Hampton, NH, Diane Jordan of Lynn, Michael Jordan and his wife Kathy of Maynard, MA, Albert Jordan, Jr. of Marblehead, and Richard Jordan and his wife Ann Marie of Marblehead; many nieces and nephews and her former husband John Ray. Susan is predeceased by her father Albert Jordan, Sr. and her former husband George Markee.
Service Information: Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours in the Berube & Sons Funeral Home, 191 Lafayette St Salem on Sunday, November 29 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Masks, social distancing and capacity limits will be required. Burial at Waterside Cemetery Marblehead will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Susan's name to Northeast Animal Shelter through www.northeastanimalshelter.org
