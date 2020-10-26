1/1
Suzanne Tedesco
Suzanne Tedesco, 70

Lynn - Mrs. Suzanne E. (Santerre) Tedesco, age 70, of Cape Coral, FL and of Lynn, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mass. General Hospital Boston. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Tedesco.

Service Information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on

Wednesday, October 28th at 10:30AM in St. Pius V Church, 215 Maple Street, Lynn. For those unable to join us in person, livestreaming of her funeral Mass is

available at hostcatholiclynn.org. Donations in her memory may be made to

American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701,

or to The Jimmy Fund, P. O. Box 849168 Boston MA 02284. Arrangements by

Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home 157 Maple Street, Lynn. To view complete obituary,

to share a memory or to leave online condolences please visit www.cuffemcginn.com


Published in Item Live on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Pius V Church
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
7815993901
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
