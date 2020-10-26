Suzanne Tedesco, 70
Lynn - Mrs. Suzanne E. (Santerre) Tedesco, age 70, of Cape Coral, FL and of Lynn, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mass. General Hospital Boston. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Tedesco.
Service Information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on
Wednesday, October 28th at 10:30AM in St. Pius V Church, 215 Maple Street, Lynn. For those unable to join us in person, livestreaming of her funeral Mass is
available at hostcatholiclynn.org
. Donations in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701,
or to The Jimmy Fund, P. O. Box 849168 Boston MA 02284. Arrangements by
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home 157 Maple Street, Lynn. To view complete obituary,
to share a memory or to leave online condolences please visit www.cuffemcginn.com