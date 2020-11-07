Thomas Michael Jordan, 65
Lynn - Thomas Michael Jordan (Tom), age 65 of Lynn, died peacefully on Thursday, October 29 at Kaplan Family Hospice House
in Danvers after a brief illness. Tom is now together again with his beloved wife, Dorothy Claire Jordan (Dot) , who passed away in June of 2020, just short of their 45th wedding anniversary. For many, they were more commonly referenced together as "Tom and Dot".
Tom was raised in Swampscott by his parents, the late Laura and James Jordan, and was a graduate of the Swampscott High School class of 1973. He had lived in Swampscott for the greater part of his life before moving to Lynn in 2000. Tom worked at Lynn Hospital for two years prior to starting his lengthy career at the GE Aviation facility in Lynn. He loved working with GE's jet engines and enjoyed spending time with the good friends he made prior to his retirement. Tom enjoyed bringing his family to the annual GE "family days" and he was proud of the work he did as an "engine packer". He might be better remembered by his co-workers as the one who took care of the break room coffee in the building (even though he was not a coffee drinker) or as the lucky guy who won all of the call in music radio contests.
A practicing Christian and a God-fearing Man, Tom was a former member of the Boston Church of Christ. He found peace in reading bible passages and living by their words daily. Tom was also an active member of the Kearsarge Lodge #217 of Swampscott (Independent Order of Odd Fellows, IOOF) and the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts. He proudly served as Grand Master for the Grand Lodge in 2000-2001. Tom and Dot took great pride in coordinating quarterly lodge newsletters for more than 20 years. They also helped to organize the Odd Fellows Pilgrimage for Youth trip to New York City and loved to see the positive impact this trip had on each of the high school students who participated.
Everyone who knew Tom understood that he had a lifelong passion for music. Tom taught himself how to play the guitar at an early age, had a beautiful singing voice, and was also a songwriter. He was extremely proud of his music collection and probably had every song ever made by the Beatles, with his favorite being Penny Lane. To his family and friends, Tom will always be affectionately known as The Fifth Beatle.
Tom's greatest joy came through spending time with Dot and his beloved family. He is survived by 2 sons; Torry Jordan Morris and his wife Melanie of Clinton and Michael P. Jordan and his wife Amy of Peabody, 6 grandchildren; Damian, Laine, Miana, Jag, Meadow, and Owen, 2 sisters; Patricia McBain and Colleen Jordan, both of Swampscott, and many nieces and nephews.
Service Information: Adhering to the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.solimine.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom's memory to Care Dimensions
.