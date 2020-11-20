Tricia Escarlet Gasca, 46
Georgetown and formerly of Lynn - Our beloved Tricia Escarlet Gasca passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was 46 years old. Tricia was born in Bani, Dominican Republic. In 1982, at the age of 8, her family migrated to Lynn, Massachusetts, where she resided until 2019. An Alumni of Lynn English High Class of 1993, she received her Associate's Degree from Marian Court College and her Bachelor's Degree from Salem State University. She worked as an Integration Manager for Hancock Natural Resource Group in Boston for almost 19 years. Tricia was an avid runner who completed two Boston Marathons and countless other races. She was a great cook, loved techno music, dancing and fashion and always made sure she looked good wherever she went. Tricia's family was her entire world. She treasured her children and family more than anything.
Tricia is survived by her mother Dulce Matos and father Napoleon Chalas. She was an adoring and supportive sister to, Marisol, Jackie, Cornelia, Edison and Brianna Chalas. She was a dedicated mother to four beautiful children, Geanni, Manuel, Giuliana and Melody as well as a loving Nani to her grandson Javian. She was a devoted wife to the love of her life Manuel Gasca. Tricia was a cherished daughter-in-law to Manuel and Elvia Gasca. Tricia was a loving and supporting aunt, niece and a one-of-a-kind friend to many. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met. That's the type of person she was, selfless, caring and full of life, with a vivacious personality and beautiful big smile that would light up any room she walked into.
Gone too soon, but forever in our hearts. Her beautiful life will always be cherished.
Service Information: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn from 3-7p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and are required to adhere to the guidelines of the CDC, the State of Massachusetts and the Local Board of Health, which allows up to 40 family and friends in the funeral home at a time and all are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tricia's memory may be made to an account set up to assist her children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/276q0phupc?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
