First 25 of 214 words : LUCILE G. CARR Services in the Assembly Room at Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Sunday Oct. 6th 1:00 p.m. CAROLYN R. FANKHAUSER Graveside Service Riverside...

NONE Guest Book This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign. Restore and sign this Guest Book View Full Obituary & Guest Book for NONE