BARBARA L. "CHAVEZ" AGUILAR Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Monday March 9th 9:30 a.m. ALFONSO BARRAGAN Memorial Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday March 18th 10:00 a.m. PAUL E. BASS Graveside Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina Thursday March 19th 11:00 a.m. MITCHELL RAY DE STEFANO, SR. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday March 19th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Friday March 20th 10:00 a.m. RUDY STEVEN DIAZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday March 12th 6:30 p.m. Graveside Services Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona Friday March 13th 11:00 a.m. JANE FAGAN Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday March 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Monday March 9th 10:00 a.m. MARTIN GARCIA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Monday March 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Tuesday March 10th 10:00 a.m. CAROL JOHNSON Services Purpose Church, Pomona Today March 6th 11:00 a.m. ANGELINA LOPEZ Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Today March 6th 10:00 a.m. ANN "SISSY" LIVERANCE Services Claremont Chapel Saturday March 7th 11:00 a.m. LARRY MIONSKE Services Claremont Chapel Monday March 9th 11:00 a.m. MANUEL GUERRERO MUNOZ Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #4 Today March 6th 9:45 a.m. MARION ELVIN PERSON Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery Wednesday March 18th 1:15 p.m. RICHARD "DICK" SOPER Services Claremont Chapel Friday March 20th 11:00 a.m. MARY LOU URSUA Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Monday March 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday March 10th 10:00 a.m. MARIA C. "BLANQUITA" VILCHEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday March 13th 6:30 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2020
