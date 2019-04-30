Home

VERNON E. AUSTIN Services Cucamonga Christian Fellowship, Rancho Cucamonga Friday May 3rd 11:00 a.m. SUSIE CONRIQUEZ CASTA¥EDA Vigil Rite St. Mel's Church, Norco Thursday May 9th 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at the church Friday May 10th 10:00 a.m. YVETTE "SHUGGIE" EPPS Services New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Pomona Today April 30th 11:00 a.m. ROLANDO FLORES Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday May 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Friday May 10th 10:00 a.m. ROBERT LEE MATHEWS, JR. Services Pomona Chapel Friday May 10th 10:00 a.m. ROSALIO SILVA Visitation Pomona Chapel Thursday May 2nd 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. ALICE M. TERRELL Services Pomona Chapel Thursday May 9th 11:00 a.m. MARALYN TIPPING Services Claremont United Methodist Church Saturday May 4th 11:00 a.m. RONNY SUE WALL Services Pomona Chapel Friday May 10th 1:00 p.m. Pomona Chapel 570 N. Garey Ave. Pomona, CA 91767 FD#110 Claremont Chapel 325 N. Indian Hill Blvd. Claremont, CA 9171 www.toddmemorialchapel.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2019
