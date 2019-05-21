|
RANDY ABREGO Services Pomona Chapel Friday May 24th 12:00 p.m. JOYCE O. BONO Services Purpose Church, Pomona Friday May 24th 1:00 p.m. MICHAEL EARL GOLDEN, SR. Services Claremont Chapel Thursday May 23rd 12:00 p.m. DORA LEATRICE HENRY Services Claremont Chapel Friday May 24th 12:00 p.m. MARGOT HETZEL Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday May 28th 11:00 a.m. HERMAN BERNARD KUETTLE Services Glenkirk Presbyterian Church, Glendora Friday May 24th 11:00 a.m. VINCENT ISAAC CLEOTIS LANDEROS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday May 25th 11:00 a.m. SEBASTIAN MIGUEL MUNOZ-LOPEZ Services Claremont Chapel Saturday May 25th 11:30 a.m. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday May 22nd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Thursday May 23rd 10:00 a.m. DUANE AUGUST WILLE Services Claremont Chapel Saturday May 25th 1:30 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 21, 2019