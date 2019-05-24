|
RANDY ABREGO Services Pomona Chapel Friday May 24th 12:00 p.m. JOYCE O. BONO Services Purpose Church, Pomona Friday May 24th 1:00 p.m. LOUISE HARDEN Services Friendship Baptist Church, Ontario Saturday June 1st 11:00 a.m. DORA LEATRICE HENRY Services Claremont Chapel Friday May 24th 12:00 p.m. MARGOT HETZEL Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday May 28th 11:00 a.m. HERMAN BERNARD KUETTLE Services Glenkirk Presbyterian Church, Glendora Friday May 24th 11:00 a.m. VINCENT ISAAC CLEOTIS LANDEROS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday May 25th 11:00 a.m. SEBASTIAN MIGUEL MUNOZ-LOPEZ Services Claremont Chapel Saturday May 25th 11:30 a.m. JOSE GABRIEL ORTIZ Visitation & Rosary Pomona Chapel Saturday June 1st 8 a.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday June 1st 10:00 a.m. ABIGAIL RODRIGUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday May 26th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday May 28th 10:00 a.m. WILLIAM ROBERT SYPOS Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #5, Monday June 3rd 11: 01 a.m. MARY LOUISE VERBICK Services Christian Fellowship Church, Pomona Thursday May 30th 11:00 a.m. DUANE AUGUST WILLE Services Claremont Chapel Saturday May 25th 1:30 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 24, 2019