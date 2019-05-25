Home

LOUISE HARDEN Services Friendship Baptist Church, Ontario Saturday June 1st 11:00 a.m. MARGOT HETZEL Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday May 28th 11:00 a.m. VINCENT ISAAC CLEOTIS LANDEROS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday May 25th 11:00 a.m. ESPERANZA LARES Services Living Word Church, Chino Saturday June 8th 11:00 a.m. NELLY MARROQUIN Services Claremont Chapel Tuesday May 28th 11:00 a.m. SEBASTIAN MIGUEL MUNOZ-LOPEZ Services Claremont Chapel Today May 25th 11:30 a.m. JOSE GABRIEL ORTIZ Visitation & Rosary Pomona Chapel Saturday June 1st 8 a.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday June 1st 10:00 a.m. ABIGAIL RODRIGUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday May 26th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday May 28th 10:00 a.m. WILLIAM ROBERT SYPOS Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #5, Monday June 3rd 11: 01 a.m. MARY LOUISE VERBICK Services Christian Fellowship Church, Pomona Thursday May 30th 11:00 a.m. DUANE AUGUST WILLE Services Claremont Chapel Saturday May 25th 1:30 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 25, 2019
